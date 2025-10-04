Gift of the Givers’ traumatic hijacking ordeal in Khayelitsha

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A Gift of the Givers team is traumatised after being hijacked at gunpoint in Khayelitsha and driven around for almost an hour in an area where they have actively been involved in social upliftment and disaster relief projects for years.

The sponsored 4x4 vehicle was cut off on Friday night at a stop street in Lingelethu West by a blue Toyota Yaris.

“Within seconds, five to seven armed men emerged from nearby structures and forcefully removed our team at gunpoint. The team was bundled into the Yaris, while two of the suspects sped off in the sponsored Gift of the Givers van,” said Gift of the Givers spokesperson Ali Sablay.

The hijackers drove to a secluded location and stripped the dashboard in an effort to locate the vehicle’s tracking device, inadvertenly trijggering the panic alarm.

“Johnny Jaftha from Tracker Connect, upon receiving the alert, immediately sprang into action. Despite the evident danger of the area and without backup, he selflessly put his own life at risk to locate and assist our team. His courageous efforts are deeply appreciated,” said Salbay.

“We extend our heartfelt thanks to Western Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembisile Patekile and the SAPS members who responded promptly and ensured the safe recovery and escort of our team. The vehicle is currently in police custody for further investigation.”

Salbay said the team was deeply traumatised, having been driven around for about 40 minutes.

“A special word of appreciation goes to councillor Lomwabo Mqina and the community of Khayelitsha, who mobilised and drove around in search of our team. Their visible anger and frustration at this criminal act speaks to their solidarity with our mission and the deep community ties we share.

“Gift of the Givers remains committed to serving all communities in need, despite the risks our teams sometimes face,” he said.

TimesLIVE