Three dead in truck-car collision in KZN

Three people died and two others were seriously injured when a truck collided with a car on the N2 in Phongolo, northern KwaZulu-Natal, on Saturday.

The provincial transport department said news of the horrific accident was reported by traffic ambassador Ayanda Msweli.

Road Traffic Inspectorate officials were working with emergency rescue services and other agencies at the crash site.

“We are requesting motorists to exercise extra caution, as one lane is currently closed. The recovery process is still under way.”

The department started an operation to monitor truck activities at weighbridges across the province on Wednesday.

This resulted in the arrest of 10 undocumented foreign nationals, including three truck drivers with no professional driving permits and other relevant documents.

“As we stated, over the past months, we recorded an increase in the number of fatalities and severe injuries associated with horrific accidents involving trucks.

We have resolved to sustain our operations at more than 17 weighbridges across all corners, including the N2 and N3," said transport MEC Siboniso Duma.

The highest number of vehicles weighed at a single weighbridge was 40,441 at the Midway weighbridge, with an average of 3,370 vehicles weighed per month.

This is 33% lower than the highest monthly average of 5,027 vehicles weighed in 2023/24 which was recorded at the Mpofana weighbridge.

“Following the announcement that six new train operating companies (TOCs) will soon start transporting coal and chrome along the North Corridor, we are hopeful that in the not too distant future, millions of tonnes of freight will shift from trucks to rail.

“Trucks have destroyed families — created orphans and widows, and left many people living with disability," said Duma.

TimesLIVE