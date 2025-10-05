Four people, including a pedestrian, killed in car crash on N2 in Mpumalanga

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Four people were killed on Sunday morning in a head-on collision between a light delivery vehicle (LDV) and a sedan on the N2 Road between eMkhondo and Pongola.

According to the Mpumalanga department of community safety, security and liaison, three of the deceased, two males and one female, including the driver, were occupants in the sedan.

The fourth person, a female, was a pedestrian whose body was found close to the wreckage of the LDV. The victims all died at the scene.

The department confirmed that an investigation into the crash was under way, but it said reckless driving could not be ruled out at this stage.

Mpumalanga MEC for community safety, security and liaison Jackie Macie extended condolences to the bereaved families and wished those injured a speedy recovery.

He appealed to motorists to exercise caution.

“Motorists must always be alert on the road. Every driver must obey the rules, prioritise their own safety and that of other road users to avoid needless loss of life and life-changing injuries,” Macie said.

