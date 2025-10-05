Unisa vice-chancellor’s concert celebrates African excellence and musical heritage

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The University of South Africa (Unisa) hosted an evening of music, culture and celebration at its annual Vice-Chancellor’s Concert on Saturday, marking the fourth edition of the event and the final year of Prof Puleng LenkaBula’s first term as principal and vice-chancellor.

Held under the theme “The Year of the Voice”, the concert brought together world-renowned artists, distinguished guests and members of the diplomatic corps in a showcase of African excellence and artistic heritage.

LenkaBula said in her opening address the concert was introduced as an institutional initiative to recognise music’s transformative power in fostering healing and driving innovation.

“An important theme of tonight’s programme is celebrating Unisa’s own music history and that of its laureates and alumni. This concert is the culmination of a calendar of concerts, competitions and festivals celebrating our musical heritage. Just last week, we hosted the inaugural African music festival and symposium, marking a new chapter in our music performance and education journey. I have been a passionate advocate for Africanisation and so I am delighted that this festival has been developed into an annual event in our calendar,” she said.

LenkaBula reflected on Unisa’s achievements during her tenure that celebrated the university’s global partnerships and reaffirmed her commitment to Africanisation and cultural preservation through music and education.

She described music as more than art. “It is science. It embodies rhythm, structure, and computation, echoing the same logic that drives mathematical reasoning, artificial intelligence and our understanding of what it means to be human,” she said.

“In July, we hosted the 3rd Unisa National Voice Competition, which was recorded for MNET and which is the precursor to the 7th Unisa International Voice Competition, which will take place from January 21 to 31 2026. As the only African member of the World Federation of International Music Competitions, we are delighted to host the next generation of vocal talent from around the world,” she added.

Operatic lyric soprano, Pumeza Matshikiza and acclaimed South African singer, songwriter and activist Simpiwe Dana gave a stellar performance.

Known for her soul-stirring voice and commanding stage presence, Pumeza has performed on some of the world’s most prestigious stages, including London, Los Angeles and Siracusa, Italy.

Last month, Matshikiza added another accolade to her name: a place on the Wall of Fame at the Roodepoort Theatre, part of Joburg City Theatres’ 45th anniversary gala on Heritage Day.

