Five killed, six injured in Bronkhorstspruit tavern shooting

Gauteng police are investigating a shooting incident in which five people were killed and six injured at a tavern in Zithobeni, Bronkhorspruit, in the early hours of Sunday.

According to police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili, witnesses reported that two men known in the community entered the tavern and demanded that one of the patrons hand over his licensed firearm.

“A shot went off and when the patrons ran outside the suspects fired randomly. The patron with a firearm was shot and injured and his firearm was taken,” Muridili said.

She said the incident resulted in five fatalities and six people being injured. The injured were transported to nearby medical facilities for treatment.

“Only one deceased has been identified so far and all the injured have been identified. The injured patron whose firearm was taken will be charged with contravention of the Firearms Control Act for the negligent handling of his 9mm pistol,” she said.

Muridili said the provincial serious and violent crimes tracking team was tracing the suspects.

