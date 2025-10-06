From PFW to BoF: Laduma Ngxokolo of MaXhosa Africa takes over Paris

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

It was a busy weekend for Laduma Ngxokolo of MaXhosa Africa, who presented his Spring/Summer 2026 collection at Paris Fashion Week and slayed on the blue carpet at the Business of Fashion (BoF) 500 Gala immediately after his show.

Ngxokolo, who is the founder and chief designer of luxury Xhosa knitwear brand MaXhosa Africa, presented a stunning collection of 30 bold looks titled Izipho Zabadala (Gifts For the Ancestors) at the Lycée Saint-Louis-de-Gonzague in Paris, France.

On the official PFW line-up for the fourth season in a row at PFW, MaXhosa featured a heartfelt vocal performance by Yvonne Chaka Chaka — followed by a breathtaking presentation of the design house’s colourful outfits with each model sporting sculptural hairstyles and detailed patterns, layered ruffles and beaded motifs.

Chief designer Laduma Ngxokolo (front centre) with models at Friday’s Paris Fashion Week Spring Summer 2025 collection at the American Church in Paris. (Denzil Jacobs/Denzil Jacobs)

After his own show, the MaXhosa founder quickly changed outfits and dashed over to the Shangri-La Hotel in Paris for the prestigious Business of Fashion (BoF) 500 Gala.

The star-studded event, attended by a bevvy of celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Demi Lovato, and Colman Domingo – as well as designers such as Christian Louboutin and Daniel Lee of Burberry – celebrated the BoF Class of 2025, featuring a live index of the 500 most influential people in the fashion industry.

On the BoF blue carpet, the 38-year-old designer wore a full-on knitwear suit of his signature bold patterns in red, blue, yellow and black with white piping throughout, paired with a monochrome pattern knitwear tie, black hat and a matching briefcase in 3D patterns.

Back in Johannesburg, Ngxokolo was awarded Outstanding Contribution to Fashion at the Inaugural South African Fashion Awards on the same evening.

