Investing in parents is investing in South Africa’s future - Unicef

A Unicef report has found that South Africa’s investment in parenting support could hold the key to building a stronger, safer and more resilient society.

The report positions parental care as a cornerstone of national development.

The Parenting Support Policy Benchmarking Assessment Report, released this week by Unicef South Africa and Genesis Analytics, found that South Africa has made “significant strides” in building a legislative and social foundation that supports families.

However, the report warns that consistent funding, stronger co-ordination and better data systems are needed to ensure that every parent and caregiver receives the support they need.

Christine Muhigana, Unicef representative to South Africa said, “parenting lies at the core of child development”.

“When parents and caregivers receive the right support, children thrive, and societies become more resilient, equitable and inclusive.”

The report recognises South Africa as one of five countries globally alongside Mexico, Serbia, the United Arab Emirates and Zambia that piloted Unicef’s new global benchmarking tool to measure progress in universal parenting support.

South Africa scored highly in areas such as legislation and leadership supported by frameworks like the Children’s Act, the Revised White Paper on Families and the National Integrated Early Childhood Development Policy. These collectively place children and families at the centre of national development goals.

The report also commended the country’s pioneering social grant system, including the child support and care dependency grants, as a lifeline for millions of vulnerable families. But it cautioned that “public financing for parenting programmes remains limited and fragmented”, urging the government to allocate dedicated budgets for parenting initiatives.

Among the report’s key findings is that parenting programmes are one of the most cost-effective ways to strengthen families and prevent violence and neglect. Once established, the cost per family is comparable to that of a routine childhood vaccination, yet the long-term benefits extend across generations.

Minister of social development Nokuzola Tolashe echoed this sentiment in her foreword to the report saying that “supporting parents and caregivers is not merely a matter of social justice, it is a national imperative”.

She said the government remains committed to “strengthening systems, building partnerships and ensuring that no parent or caregiver is left without the support they need to raise children in safe, nurturing, and empowering environments”.

Unicef’s recommendations include developing a unified national strategy for parenting support introducing measurable national indicators and investing in training and data systems to monitor progress.

The report also highlighted innovative efforts such as MomConnect and ParentText, digital platforms that provide free information and parenting guidance as examples of how technology can help reach more families.

“The strength of any nation lies in the well-being of its families. By investing in the hands that raise our nation’s future, we invest in South Africa itself,” Tolashe said.

TimesLIVE