Nigerian police vow justice for TV news anchor killed while trying to flee armed robbery

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Police in Nigeria have confirmed that Arise TV news anchor Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu died after jumping from her apartment’s third floor during an armed robbery at her home.

Nigerian police have vowed to seek justice for Arise news anchor, reporter and producer Somtochukwu Christelle “Sommie” Maduagwu, who died during an armed robbery at her residence in Katampe, Abuja, in the early hours of September 29.

In an interview with Arise TV, police commissioner Ajao Adewale confirmed that armed robbers gained access to the residential complex where Maduagwu lived.

“Regarding the circumstances surrounding the incident, and to set the record straight, some armed robbers specifically gained access into Unique Apartments where Somi lives,” Adewale said.

Adewale said Maduagwu lived on the top floor of a three-story, 18-flat apartment building.

“Two guards were on duty, private guards and one of the who [tried] to challenge [the robbers] sustained a gunshot wound,” he said

“You know the panic that will have resulted from this kind of environment. Somi actually occupied an apartment on the topmost floor of the building. Out of fear, she jumped down from that third story. The consequences are what we are seeing. It’s so sad, so unfortunate,” said Adewale.

Adewale said police had responded quickly but were unable to save her life.

“Policemen moved to the scene. What they could see, the unconscious body of Somi on the floor. They picked her up and took her to Maitama General Hospital. We had the doctor on duty try as much as possible to use CPR. Unfortunately, she couldn’t make it,” said Adewale.

A special investigation team led by the police deputy commissioner for investigations has been set up.

Hadiza Usman-Ajayi on behalf of Arise News management, confirmed the tragic loss in a statment.

“It is with heavy hearts that the management and staff of the Arise News Channel announce the passing of our beloved colleague, news anchor, reporter and producer Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu,” the statement read.

“She was not only a cherished member of the Arise News family but also a vibrant voice that engaged and connected with our viewers. Beyond the airwaves, Sommie was a lawyer, a professional, a supportive colleague, and a friend to many,” said Usman-Ajayi.

The channel extended condolences to her loved ones.

“We extend our deepest condolences to Sommie’s parents, siblings, extended family, friends, and loved ones at this difficult time. Sommie’s voice is now silent, but her spirit, passion, and legacy will endure as part of our collective memory. We remain in shock and call for a speedy investigation, apprehension, and prosecution of the culprits,” said Usman-Ajayi.

Maduagwu’s death has sparked grief among Nigeria’s media fraternity and beyond, with many calling for strengthened security measures and swift justice for her killers.

“The leads we are getting, we’re already working on it. No stone will be left unturned to make sure that the perpetrators are tracked and brought to justice, and the result of the investigation will be made known to Nigeria,” said Adewale.

TimesLIVE

,