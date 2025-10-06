Quick-thinking driver initiates life-saving rescue on Durban bridge

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A woman who saw a man sitting on the railing of the Cliffdale bridge in Assagay immediately contacted Blue Security’s control centre to report what she had seen.

“Her call set a chain of care in motion. Our armed response officer was the first to arrive and immediately contacted our tactical officer for assistance. Recognising the sensitivity of the situation, our tactical officer reached out to the Redline Ambulance and START Rescue, who have extensive experience in dealing with incidents of this nature.

“Both responders mobilised to the scene. On arrival, Redline Ambulance took over from the concerned client who had initially been engaging with the gentleman, continuing the conversation with empathy and calm reassurance.

“When the Redline Ambulance representative felt it was safe to do so, he signalled to our tactical officer and armed response officer and, in a co-ordinated effort, all three worked together to pull the gentleman safely through the guard rails, preventing a potential tragedy,” said Blue Security.

The man was taken to a place of safety and was expected to receive immediate counselling.

