Ramaphosa and King Misuzulu win SCA appeal in Zulu royal dispute

The Supreme Court of Appeal has upheld the appeal by President Cyril Ramaphosa and King Misuzulu in the ongoing Zulu royal leadership battle.

The judgment overturns the decision by the Pretoria high court declaring the recognition of Misuzulu as king of the Zulu nation unlawful.

The high court had found that the president’s decision to recognise Misuzulu as king, in circumstances where there were allegations that his identification was not in accordance with Zulu customary law and customs, was flawed.

The court also ordered that an investigation be conducted into whether the identification process was compliant with customary law, as stipulated in sections 8(4) and 8(5) of the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act. The court concluded that the president’s recognition was reviewable under the Promotion of Administrative Justice Act (PAJA), primarily because the president had failed to ensure the identification process adhered to the prescribed legal and customary procedures.

However, the SCA’s decision has reversed this judgment, upholding the appeal of the royal family and related parties.

It found the high court had erred in applying the doctrine of res judicata, the legal principle that bars re-litigation of an issue already decided, particularly regarding the identification of Prince Misuzulu as the rightful heir.

“In the circumstances, the high court erred in reviewing and setting aside the recognition decision and remitting the matter to the president for him to establish an investigative committee. The fact is that by the time the president made a decision to recognise Prince Misuzulu, there was neither evidence nor allegations that the Zulu customary law and customs were not complied with in the identification of Prince Misuzulu. As such, the provisions of ss 8(4) and (5) did not find application.”

The court emphasised that the identification process, as recognised under customary law, does not lose its authority simply because the president’s subsequent recognition may have been contested or found procedurally flawed.

The late King Zwelithini Ka Bhekuzulu had been the king of the Zulu nation since 1968 until his death on March 12 2021. In his last will and testament, he had nominated one of his wives, the late Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu, as his successor. The royal family met on March 24 2021 to appoint the queen as the regent, and Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, the traditional prime minister of the Zulu nation, publicly announced her as such.

The queen died on April 29 2021 before she could be officially recognised as the regent, but before her death, at a meeting of the royal family on March 30 2021, proposed and nominated Prince Misuzulu, her first-born biological son, as the successor to the throne in terms of the Zulu customary law and customs.

She had similarly nominated him as the king in her will.

Aggrieved by this, some members of the royal house sought an order interdicting the endorsement of Misuzulu, disputing that he was correctly identified or nominated by the Zulu royal family.

Ramaphosa argued that he had acted on the advice and permission of the late Prince Buthelezi, who was present at the family meeting on May 14, 2021, where the identification of the new king was decided.

