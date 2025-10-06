Seven men accused of mob justice killing remanded by court

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Seven suspects were arrested following a mob justice killing of a 53-year-old man in Newscom near Pienaar, Mpumalanga. Stock photo.

The case against seven men arrested in connection with a murder during a mob justice attack in Newscom, Mpumalanga, has been postponed to October 13 for a formal bail application.

The seven suspects, aged between 19 and 55, were remanded after a brief appearance in the Kanyamazane magistrate’s court.

They were arrested after a mob justice killing of a 53-year-old man in Newscom near Pienaar on Thursday.

According to police spokesperson Sgt Thulisile Magagula, the deceased was accused of attempting to rape a 23-year-old mute woman while she was alone at home at about 10am on September 28.

“It is alleged that the mother then confronted the deceased at a local shop and the matter was reportedly resolved at that time,” Magagula said.

“However, later that same day, the deceased allegedly returned to the mother’s residence and began throwing stones at the house. The mother screamed for help, and members of the community responded, allegedly assaulting the deceased.”

Magagula said police investigations led to the arrest of six suspects, who have since been charged with murder.

The arrests followed the circulation of a video of the incident on various social media platforms.

Magagula said a seventh suspect handed himself over to police on Friday morning.

The suspects are: Khaya Mudau, 19, Bongani Thabethe, 31, Lebo Mhlanga, 19, Witness Mhlanga, 24, Hlangula Nyathi, 22, Oupa Mdluli, 55 and Sydney Khoza, 45.

Acting Mpumalanga police Maj-Gen Zeph Mkhwanazi condemned the incident, warning communities against taking the law into their own hands.

“We urge communities to report criminal acts to the police rather than resorting to violence. Mob justice is a serious crime, and those who participate in it will face the full might of the law,” Mkhwanazi said.

