South Africans detained in Israel are in good health: Dirco

People gather on a boat docked in the port of Larnaca, Cyprus, on October 3 2025. The boat was part of a flotilla carrying aid to Gaza until it was intercepted by Israel.

The department of international relations and cooperation (Dirco) has confirmed the group of South Africans detained by Israeli authorities after intercepting a humanitarian mission bound for Gaza last week are “in good health and high spirits”.

The department said it met with the South African delegation at the Negev Israeli prison facility on Sunday.

“The delegation has confirmed the detainees are in good health and high spirits,” said Dirco spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said.

“The necessary procedures for their safe passage and return home to SA are advancing steadily.”

Six South Africans were among activists from different countries who were part of the Global Sumud Flotilla, a humanitarian mission attempting to break Israel’s blockade of Gaza. The flotilla was on a mission to deliver aid to civilians affected by the conflict in Gaza.

It was intercepted by Israeli forces, and passengers were detained before reaching their destination.

Among those who have been detained are the grandson of former president Nelson Mandela, Mandla Mandela, writer and cultural activist Zukiswa Wanner and activist Reaaz Moolla.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on Israel to release the activists.

“The interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla is another grave offence by Israel against global solidarity and sentiment that is aimed at relieving suffering in Gaza and advancing peace in the region,” Ramaphosa said.

“On behalf of our government and nation I call on Israel to immediately release the South Africans abducted in international waters and to release other nationals who have tried to reach Gaza with humanitarian aid.”

TimesLIVE