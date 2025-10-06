South Africans in flotilla arrested by Israel to be released on Tuesday

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A screengrab from a live stream video shows Israeli navy forces aboard the Gaza-bound vessel Florida, part of the Global Sumud Flotilla, which flotilla organisers report has been intercepted, October 2, 2025. Global Sumud Flotilla/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

The South Africans who participated in the recent Global Flotilla initiative are scheduled to be released from detention in Israel and will be repatriated, departing via Jordan.

Nelson Mandela’s grandson and activist Mandla Mandela is among the South Africans who were arrested by the Israeli government aboard a boat that was part of the Global Sumud Flotilla headed to Gaza.

The department of international relations and cooperation (Dirco) said on Monday it had been formally notified by the Israeli authorities regarding the status of the South Africans detained in that country.

Mr. President @CyrilRamaphosa:



We trust @DIRCO_ZA has informed you that all South Africans who tried to enter illegally will be expelled tomorrow via Jordan.



As always, it’s the South African taxpayers who get the honor of paying for their fellow citizens’ deportation tickets. https://t.co/H9R0pkjbvQ — Embassy of Israel SA (@IsraelinSA) October 6, 2025

“Minister [Ronald] Lamola extends his gratitude to all relevant parties, both domestically and internationally, for their cooperation and coordination in ensuring the return of the South African citizens.

“The South African government remains committed to the safety and well-being of its citizens abroad,” the department said in a statement.

