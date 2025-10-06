Two nabbed for assaulting police officer in Kimberley

Two men were arrested for assaulting a female police officer in Kimberley on Monday.
In a video that has gone viral, a man can be seen attacking the officer as she was conducting crime prevention duties.
The pair face charges of assaulting a police official, resisting arrest and defeating the ends of justice.
Northern Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Koliswa Otola condemned the attack.
The female constable sustained minor injuries and received medical attention.
“The member is also attending counselling and debriefing sessions from the SAPS employee health and wellness unit experts,” police said in a statement.
Otola warned that police will not tolerate acts of violence against its members.
“No one is above the law. Those who attack our officers will face the full might of the law. An attack on police officials is a direct attack on the state,” she said.
TimesLIVE