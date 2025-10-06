Two nabbed for assaulting police officer in Kimberley

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Two men were arrested for assaulting a female police officer in Kimberley on Monday.

In a video that has gone viral, a man can be seen attacking the officer as she was conducting crime prevention duties.

The pair face charges of assaulting a police official, resisting arrest and defeating the ends of justice.

Two men aged 20 & 21 years of age have been arrested for assaulting a female police officer in Kimberley. The pair attacked the Constable while she was conducting crime prevention duties. The pair face the following charges : assaulting of a police official,resisting arrest etc pic.twitter.com/U1ejv0QAPW — Athlenda Mathe (@AthlendaM) October 6, 2025

Northern Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Koliswa Otola condemned the attack.

The female constable sustained minor injuries and received medical attention.

“The member is also attending counselling and debriefing sessions from the SAPS employee health and wellness unit experts,” police said in a statement.

Otola warned that police will not tolerate acts of violence against its members.

“No one is above the law. Those who attack our officers will face the full might of the law. An attack on police officials is a direct attack on the state,” she said.

