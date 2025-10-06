WATCH LIVE | Fourth suspect in Phala Phala case takes the stand

The fourth state witness in the trial regarding the theft of millions in US dollars from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm in Bela-Bela will return to the stand when the case resumes in the Modimolle regional court, Limpopo, on Monday.
The witness was provisionally withdrawn after he disputed contents of a statement taken from him by police.
The court then ruled that a trial within a trial be conducted to determine whether the witness made the statement or not.
TimesLIVE
