‘An attack on a police officer is an attack on the state’ — police warn communities after viral video of attack on cops

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola warned that police would not tolerate unruly behaviour from community members who disrespect police officers.

This comes after the arrests of two men caught on camera while allegedly assaulting a female police officer in Kimberley.

In a video that has gone viral, a man can be seen allegedly attacking the officer while she was conducting crime prevention duties.

The two face charges of assaulting a police official, resisting arrest and defeating the ends of justice.

Police warned before the launch of the safer festive season operation on Tuesday that anyone who tries to stop police officers from carrying out their mandate will be met with the full might of the law.

Interference with police officers in the execution of their powers or functions is an offence in terms of the South African Police Service Act. Police officials are authorised to use reasonable force to overcome such resistance or hindrance.

“An attack on a police officer is an attack on the state and an attack on national security,” said police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe.

She said police officers are mothers and fathers who leave their families to risk their lives to maintain law and order and ensure everyone within South Africa’s borders are safe at all times.

“South Africans have a similar responsibility to protect police officers and stand up against police attacks and killings. Crime can only be rooted out in our communities if community members respect the law and support the SA Police Service.

“By interfering or obstructing police officers from performing their functions, community members become part of the crime and undermine attempts to address crime. Communities cannot pick and choose who they believe should be arrested or prosecuted,” she said.

She said the responsibility of the police is to execute their mandate as set out in the constitution.

Masemola urged communities to work with police officers and protect them in the execution of their functions as they prepare to heighten police operations to prevent and combat serious and violent crimes, including armed robberies, cash-in-transit heists, gender-based violence and femicide and other criminal activities.

“It cannot be that communities who depend on law enforcement officials for safety attack and kill police officers. The video of the police officers who were attacked in Kimberley should be condemned in the strongest terms.

“We commend the police officers who, equipped with their firearms, acted with restraint to avoid the loss of life. The festive season is upon us, and we will be out there to ensure everyone is protected. Be safe, be vigilant, report any wrongdoing, but most importantly, respect the blue uniform and the blue uniform will serve and protect you.”

TimesLIVE