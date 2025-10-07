Brown Mogotsi insists he is still an ANC member despite party’s denial

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Controversial businessman Brown Mogotsi has hit back at claims by the ANC that his membership has lapsed, insisting he remains part of the governing party and is on a “grace period”.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula and the party’s North West leadership publicly distanced themselves from Mogotsi, saying he is no longer a member.

“Brown Mogotsi, in a nutshell, he’s not a member of the ANC, and we’ll never take him to the DC [disciplinary committee] for anything,” said Mbalula. “He must account for whatever he’s accused of with whoever in the ANC he is accused of having dealings with. As far as our organisation is concerned, he’s not our member. Period.”

Mbalula said the ANC would not defend anyone accused of wrongdoing, adding that revolutionaries must be distinguishable from “criminals and tsotsis”.

North West provincial secretary Louis Diremelo also clarified that according to the branch records, Mogotsi’s membership expired in 2020.

“The ANC rules say that once your membership expires, you should renew it within a year. If it’s not renewed within that period, you cease to be a member of the party.”

Mogotsi insists otherwise, as in an interview with Newzroom Afrika he maintained he remains a member under a grace period, with hundreds of others.

“We are about 438 members who are on the grace period, which expires at the end of October. I’m a member of the ANC,” Mogotsi said.

“For [Mbalula] to point me out, out of 438 members who are under grace, and say I should not be a member of the ANC is immaterial. The ANC can terminate membership, but that should not be on the basis of allegations from the Madlanga commission.

“I can voluntarily step aside now so Mbalula must never talk about me. The step-aside rule only applies when you are criminally charged and there’s nothing against me to be charged with.”

Mogotsi’s name recently surfaced at the Madlanga commission of inquiry, which is probing alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system.

Testimony before the commission linked Mogotsi to businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, who is behind bars for attempted murder and money laundering, and suggested Mogotsi had solicited funds to support ANC activities.

Crime intelligence head Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo presented WhatsApp messages allegedly showing Mogotsi requesting R140,000 from Matlala for travel expenses, referencing “tender protection” and access to the police minister.

Mogotsi dismissed the messages as unreliable.

“Once it’s a screenshot, and when there is no section 205 report, it means we cannot rely on those messages,” he said.

He also denied exploiting his relationship with police minister Senzo Mchunu to obtain money.

“There’s no way I can use the minister’s name to acquire R188,000. Senzo Mchunu is a comrade. We do not have any relationship in relation to tenders.”

Mogotsi, who said he managed payments in the ANC’s provincial treasurer’s office, said some of the financial transactions mentioned were legitimate contributions towards ANC events such as the party’s January 8 celebrations.

“Yes, I did engage him [Matlala] on that. The ANC cannot cater for all the members to attend the general celebration. It’s the work of members to volunteer and assist where they can,” he said.

As tensions between Mogotsi and ANC leaders escalate, the businessman maintains he remains loyal to the party and any disciplinary process against him should follow proper internal procedures.

“The issue that I appeared before the Madlanga commission should not be used as a pretext to say I should be removed as a member of the ANC. The structures of the ANC from branch level must follow due process.”

