Court grants R2,000 bail each to two men accused of taxi killings

Masipa Victor Maepa, 38, and Job Matsobane Magongwa, 43, who are accused of taxi killings, were granted bail of R2,000 each by the Cullinan magistrate’s court in Pretoria on Tuesday.

Maepa and Magongwa are facing five counts of murder, five counts of kidnapping and five counts of assault.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said on September 11 a group of five men, one of them a member of the Tembisa Taxi Association, were driving around Mamelodi East in a taxi when they were confronted by members of the Mamelodi Taxi Association and the Mamelodi Long Distance Taxi Association.

“The men were accused of coming from Tembisa to steal taxis. They were allegedly assaulted, tied up, placed back in their taxi, driven to Cullinan and set alight,” Mahanjana said.

Two men escaped the burning vehicle but later succumbed to their injuries.

Mahanjana said investigations by the taxi violence unit of the South African Police Service led to the arrest of the accused, who handed themselves over to police on September 20.

“In court, the accused requested bail, citing their roles as breadwinners, stable employment with the Mamelodi Taxi Association and confirmed residential addresses,” Mahanjana said.

Prosecutor Phumza Pfunzo Sinyegwe opposed bail, presenting an affidavit of the investigating officer, which warned that their release could endanger witnesses.

It was also noted that Magongwa had a prior assault conviction.

“The magistrate, however, found that exceptional circumstances existed which in the interest of justice permits their release on bail.”

The matter was postponed to November 26 for further investigations.

