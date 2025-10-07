Entrepreneur who won R9m jackpot ‘is looking forward to a serene life’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

An entrepreneur who has won more than R9m in the Lotto jackpot says she is looking forward to travelling and exploring serene places around the world.

The winner, who enjoys relaxing and unwinding, also plans to expand her business and continue to “Phanda, Pusha, Play”.

Lotto operator Ithuba announced that the winner of the R9.7m jackpot from the Saturday draw has come forward to claim her winnings.

The winner bought her ticket through a banking app using a R60 wager and a quick pick selection method.

She shared that she discovered her win through an SMS from her bank notifying her of her winnings and quickly visited the Ithuba regional office to claim her prize.

She revealed that she’s a regular player of national lottery games and always opts for the “quick pick” selection due to its convenience.

“I was in shock when I found out I had won,” she said. “I just went numb; I truly could not believe it. I couldn’t wait to share the news with my daughter, it was a moment of pure joy,” she said.

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza congratulated the winner.

“Congratulations to the winner on this life-changing jackpot! We wish her and her family all the best for their future endeavours.”

She also encouraged other participants, particularly in-store players, to check their tickets, noting that there are many more winners.

“Division 3 has 17 winners who will each receive a payout of R9,193. With the latest matrix changes on Lotto, we anticipate a higher frequency of winners across other divisions, such as these,” she said.

To help the winner to cope with the sudden financial change, Ithuba provided trauma counselling and professional financial advice to empower her to make smart financial decisions and manage her newfound wealth effectively.

