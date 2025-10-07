Family wants answers after ambush claims life of Alexandra businessman

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The family of the Alexandra businessman and community leader who died in a hail of bullets on Monday morning described him as someone who was attached to his family and community.

Seeking answers to what happened to Vincent “Vinny” Ndima, his nephew and family spokesperson Katlego Moone said the family was broken.

Moone said his uncle was a “funny guy”.

“What a man of honour, pride and integrity and always seeking to do the right thing. We are not sure [what could have led to the incident]. He was involved in many projects,” he said.

Ndima was fatally shot while with a friend at about 1am on Monday when heavily armed suspects ambushed them.

Moone said his uncle was a community leader who always looked after others and fought crime in Alexandra, north of Johannesburg.

“A deep community and family man. He was the one who made video calls at night before we slept to check on our wellbeing.

“It’s a great loss to lose someone who was so attached to the family and community.”

Ndima said they didn’t know where he was coming from or going to.

The 49-year-old, a father of one who was staying with his partner, was the president of the Alexandra Parliament and involved in the community policing forum (CPF).

Ndima said the last time he spoke to his uncle was on Sunday morning after attending a funeral in the area.

“There is a lot of speculation but we are waiting for answers from law enforcement,” he said.

A member of the Alexandra CPF, Chris Mabunda, said the forum was deeply saddened by the loss of “Vincent Viny”.

“A true champion in the fight against crime and a dedicated community leader. His tireless efforts to make our streets safer and bring hope to those affected by violence will never be forgotten,” he said.

Mabunda said Ndima’s commitment to the community of Alexandra was unwavering.

“He worked selflessly to build a better future for all, inspiring countless individuals to join him in the fight against crime. His legacy will live on through the lives he touched and the work he started.

“To Vincent’s family, we offer our deepest condolences. May they find strength and comfort in the memories of his life and the impact he had on the community.”

Gauteng police spokesperson Capt Tintswalo Sibeko said police have opened cases of murder and attempted murder. She said the motive was unknown and no arrests have been made yet.

TimesLIVE