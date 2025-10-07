JAC Motors distances itself from Ngizwe Mchunu after homophobic remarks

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

JAC Motors South Africa has moved to distance itself from former brand ambassador and media personality Ngizwe Mchunu after his recent homophobic remarks that sparked national outrage.

In a statement shared on social media, the car manufacturer clarified that Mchunu no longer has any official affiliation with the company.

“We wish to clarify that the ambassadorship agreement with Mr Ngizwe Mchunu ended in 2023. Following this, Mr Mchunu purchased his vehicle independently,” said the company.

“JAC Motors South Africa and JAC Halfway categorically denounce and distance ourselves from any and all derogatory or discriminatory statements made by Mr Mchunu. These views do not reflect our brand values. We remain committed to fostering an environment of respect, inclusivity and equality for all.”

The statement follows a backlash after Mchunu posted a video on social media in which he made derogatory remarks about the LGBTQ+ community. He claimed that men dating other men were responsible for “social problems” in South Africa and singled out media personality Somizi Mhlongo, saying he should “leave the country with his nation”.

Mchunu vowed to engage in what he called “open discrimination” against gay and lesbian individuals, comments that have drawn condemnation from activists and the public alike.

Four individuals have reportedly lodged formal complaints with JAC Motors, calling on the company to sever any remaining ties with Mchunu.

Among them is human rights activist Mxolisi Makhubu, who wrote in a media statement: “It is deeply alarming that an individual who openly promotes hate speech, division and intolerance continues to represent a reputable brand such as JAC Motors.”

The controversy escalated at the weekend when Mchunu was forcibly removed from a gathering at the KwaMai-Mai market in Johannesburg amid rising tensions. Law enforcement was called to the scene to maintain order and ensure public safety.

Meanwhile, the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has confirmed it is investigating multiple complaints about Mchunu’s remarks. The commission said it is assessing whether his comments constitute hate speech or discrimination under South African law.

TimesLIVE