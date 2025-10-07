Man arrested for murder of 8-year-old Veronique May in Kariega

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Stock photo.

A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of eight-year-old Veronique May, whose body was found in Kariega, Eastern Cape, on Monday.

Police spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the girl was reported missing by her family on Sunday at Kamesh police station. “A search was immediately launched by police,” she said.

Information was obtained about the last person Veronique was seen with that evening.

“SAPS Kamesh found the man and for his own safety he was taken to the police station. On Monday, after questioning, the suspect took the investigating officer to De Booi Street, Langa, where they found the girl’s body in one of the rooms on the premises. The suspect was arrested on a charge of murder and will appear in the Kariega magistrate’s court on Wednesday October 8.”

Nelson Mandela Bay district commissioner Maj-Gen Vuyisile Ncata condemned the horrific act and commended the swift response by the investigating team.

“The murder of a child is one of the most heartless crimes imaginable. We will ensure that justice is served for this young victim and her family,” he said.

Janse van Rensburg reiterated the police’s commitment to fighting gender-based violence and crimes against children: “Gender-based violence and crimes against children remain a serious concern, and the SAPS reaffirms its commitment to ensuring that perpetrators of such heinous crimes are brought to justice.”

