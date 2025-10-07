Mental health patient tries to protest hospital stay by setting bed alight

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A fire was started on Monday by a patient in a psychiatry ward at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital. File photo.

A fire was contained in the female psychiatry ward at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital on Monday, the health department confirmed.

“A mental health patient set fire to her bed while demanding to be discharged.

”Security personnel responded promptly and effectively to assist in extinguishing the fire. The City of Johannesburg fire department also arrived to address the situation and clear smoke from the affected area.”

As a precautionary measure, patients were moved from the ward to allow for a thorough investigation, the department said, adding police were on-site to assist with the process.

