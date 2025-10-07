South Africa

Mental health patient tries to protest hospital stay by setting bed alight

Author Image

Staff reporter

A fire alert at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital turned out to be a false alarm. File photo.
A fire was started on Monday by a patient in a psychiatry ward at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital. File photo. (Freddy Mavunda)

A fire was contained in the female psychiatry ward at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital on Monday, the health department confirmed.

“A mental health patient set fire to her bed while demanding to be discharged.

”Security personnel responded promptly and effectively to assist in extinguishing the fire. The City of Johannesburg fire department also arrived to address the situation and clear smoke from the affected area.”

As a precautionary measure, patients were moved from the ward to allow for a thorough investigation, the department said, adding police were on-site to assist with the process.

TimesLIVE

