One dead, 13 injured in Ekurhuleni taxi collision

Two minibus taxis were involved in a fatal accident in Bredell, Ekurhuleni, on Tuesday.

One person died and 13 others were injured when two minibus taxis collided at the intersection of the R23 and 1st Road in Bredell, Ekurhuleni, in the early hours on Tuesday.

City of Ekurhuleni emergency services spokesperson Tikkie MacDonald said a distress call was received at 5.48am, prompting the immediate dispatch of fire, rescue and medical teams to the scene.

“When crews arrived they found two taxis with many occupants needing urgent medical attention,” said MacDonald.

One adult male was declared dead at the scene.

Fatal motor vehicle accident in Bredell involving two minibus taxis (City of Ekurhuleni Emergency Services)

Paramedics treated 13 passengers at the scene for injuries:

one person sustained critical injuries;

six people sustained moderate injuries; and

six people sustained minor injuries.

The injured were stabilised before being taken to hospitals in the surrounding area.

The cause of the crash is unknown. The scene has been handed over to the Ekurhuleni metro police department for investigation.

Authorities have urged motorists to remain vigilant and report life-threatening emergencies to the City of Ekurhuleni life-threatening centre on 011-458-0911.

