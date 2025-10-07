Theft, vandalism of water infrastructure drains Cape Town coffers

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Thousands of incidents of vandalism and theft of water infrastructure, including manhole covers, taps, water meters and fire hydrants, are draining millions of rand from city coffers in Cape Town.

Between July 2024 and June 2025 the water and sanitation directorate spent R15.3m repairing and replacing vandalised or stolen infrastructure.

Authorities reported on Tuesday having attended to 8,740 incidents of theft and vandalism, costing more than R14m, in formal residential areas.

In the city’s 702 informal settlements, more than 1,200 incidents were recorded, costing R1.1m to repair or replace, including missing manhole covers, rodding eyes, taps, toilet doors, toilet containers, toilet pans, as well as the top structures of city-supplied toilets. About 72% of the budget (more than R835,000) was used to replace 923 missing or stolen taps in informal settlements.

“These incidents of vandalism and theft directly affect thousands of residents by disrupting water access and sewer safety,” water and sanitation MMC Zahid Badroodien said.

“Something as simple as a stolen tap means a whole community can be left struggling to access water.”

Residents were encouraged to report theft and vandalism in progress to the city’s public emergency communication centre on 021-480-7700.

TimesLIVE