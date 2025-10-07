Union slams SABC bosses over unpaid back pay and salary freeze

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Communications Workers Union is calling for the removal of the SABC management, saying it owes employees 50% of back pay. File photo

The Communication Workers Union (CWU) has accused SABC management of “wage theft” by not paying back pay they owe employees from the 2023/2024 financial year.

The CWU said SABC management has neglected workers’ rights and dignity while failing to honour commitments to workers.

CWU spokesperson Moffat Seutlwadi said the SABC owed employees 50% of their back pay for the 2023/2024 financial year, which showed “a deliberate wage theft”.

“Families are forced into hardship of living expenses because workers have not received the salary increases due from April 1 2024 to March 31 2025.″

Seutlwadi said SABC group CEO Nomsa Chabeli and group executive for human resources Rachel Masuku have to take responsibility for the failure to pay employees and honour their commitments and promises.

“The SABC is growing executive structures, including a new chief commercial officer position, while telling employees to tighten their belts.

“This is even more shameful, as the money that ought to be used to pay employees’ debts is instead going towards management salaries.”

The CWU rejected management’s plans to change some fixed-term contracts to permanent appointments and restructure salary codes, calling them cosmetic and intended more for public relations than worker empowerment.

The broadcaster was also criticised by the CWU for requesting government bailouts while allowing workers to subsidise its mismanagement through unpaid wages and salary freezes.

“We demand the SABC immediately pay the outstanding 50% back pay for 2023/2024 while they also implement the salary increases for 2024/2025 without delays.”

Seutlwadi urged the broadcaster to commit to fair salary increments for 2025/2026 and for Chabeli and Masuku to “stop victimising employees in all forms”.

“The SABC must recognise us as the legitimate union and reinstate dismissed shop stewards who were victimised for fulfilling their duties.”

The SABC belongs to the people, “not a handful of executives who run it like their private fiefdom while workers suffer”.

“Unless management changes course immediately, the CWU will mobilise workers for mass action to defend their rights, dignity and livelihoods.”

Seutlwadi added they will continue fighting for workers’ rights.

“We are planning to march to the SABC in Gauteng against the management, and we are calling for the removal of Chabeli and Masuku, with SABC labour relations manager Sello Xhama.”

However, SABC spokesperson Mmoni Ngubane said the CWU was not a recognised union at the SABC, adding the union’s recognition agreement was lawfully terminated earlier this year.

“Seutlwadi has taken this termination to the CCMA, but until the matter is settled, the union remains unrecognised, and cannot speak on behalf of SABC workers.”

Ngubane said the SABC recognised the Broadcasting, Electronic, Media and Allied Workers Union as the only union that can speak on behalf of workers.

“The allegations contained in the CWU statement are misleading and intended to tarnish the reputation of the SABC and its executives.

“The SABC will remain committed to fair and active engagement with its recognised union while ensuring that the interests of workers are addressed responsibly and keeping the broadcaster safe.”

