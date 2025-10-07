Wits and Joburg Water partner to boost water access in deep south settlements

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The pilot phase, targeted at nine informal settlements across the Deep South (Region G), involves the drilling of boreholes and the creation of localised water distribution points.

Johannesburg Water, in partnership with Wits Enterprise, has launched a pioneering pilot project aimed at improving access to reliable water supply in informal settlements through the use of underground water sources.

Wits Enterprise is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wits University and provides strategic consulting services.

The pilot phase, targeted at nine informal settlements across the deep south of the city (Region G), involves the drilling of boreholes and the creation of localised water distribution points.

The area has many informal settlements and illegal water connections, which has put a strain on the systems due to the demand exceeding available supply/capacity.

The goal of the project is to test the viability, sustainability and scalability of underground water as a complementary source to the city’s bulk water supply, particularly in areas with limited or no formal infrastructure.

Johannesburg Water’s MD, Ntshavheni Mukwevho, believes that the innovative project marks a significant step in addressing long-standing water supply challenges in underserved communities across Johannesburg.

“By tapping into underground aquifers, Johannesburg Water aims to supplement existing water infrastructure and ensure that all residents — regardless of where they live — have consistent access to safe water,” Mukwevho said.

The project will be the first of its kind to improve water supply for informal settlements throughout the city.

Joburg Water said work has begun at the Water Works, Marikana and Kokotela informal settlements. Next, the project moves to the Phumla Mqashi and Narens Farm informal settlements.

“We are truly grateful to Johannesburg Water and all its partners for this project. We will ensure that we safeguard the project as water is life, and is a scarce resource,” said Keletso Mbele, community leader for the Water Works informal settlement.

TimesLIVE