Young founder makes history with SA’s first Voiceover Awards

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Young founder Sinemivuyo Mpulu makes history with South Africa’s first-ever Voiceover Awards. He is seen here with lifetine achievement award winner Wilson B. Nkosi.

The first South African Voiceover Awards took place in Fourways on Saturday, marking a historic moment for the country’s creative and broadcasting industry.

Hosted by media personality Thembekile Mrototo, the ceremony celebrated the often-unseen talents whose voices bring life to television, radio, advertising and storytelling.

0 of 14

The event was the brainchild of Sinemivuyo Mpulu, who founded the awards through his company The Voiceover Factory. Mpulu said he wanted to build a platform that honoured those behind the microphone as much as those in front of the camera.

“South African artists have been working for decades without any kind of honouring, recognition or gratitude for the efforts they’ve put into their work.” Mpulu said.

“These are people who shape media narratives and South African stories. So we found it fitting to recognise artists, especially South African artists, on a much larger scale.”

Mpulu said what began as an idea in October 2023 turned into a fully fledged industry event just a year later, with support from various local sponsors.

The awards attracted voice professionals from across the country, radio hosts, narrators, actors and production creatives.

Twenty-five awards across 14 categories were handed out.

Winners included:

Best Voiceover Artist – Newcomer: N’Kone Mametja, Sipho Nxumalo, Viola Matjeke, and Lindo Mduduzi

N’Kone Mametja, Sipho Nxumalo, Viola Matjeke, and Lindo Mduduzi Revolutionary Voice of the Year: Lethabo Maluke and Amahle Gebane

Lethabo Maluke and Amahle Gebane Best Live Announcer: Kavesan Pillay

Kavesan Pillay Best Audiobook Narrator: Carol Ofori

Carol Ofori Best Commercial Voiceover Performance – Radio: Thato Moatlhodi and Nandipa Magadaza

Thato Moatlhodi and Nandipa Magadaza Best Voiceover Demo: Murray Todd and Amy Saville

Murray Todd and Amy Saville Best Station Voice: Megan Edwards

Megan Edwards Best Commercial Voiceover Performance – TV: Mamohau Seseane and Mazwi Biyela

Mamohau Seseane and Mazwi Biyela Best Indigenous Voiceover Performance: Sipho Mkhwanazi and Anlie Hattingh

Sipho Mkhwanazi and Anlie Hattingh The South African Voiceover Artist of the Year: Mamohau Seseane

Mamohau Seseane Lifetime Achievement Award: Wilson B Nkosi

A standing ovation was given to legendary radio personality Wilson B Nkosi, who received the Lifetime Achievement Award for his contribution to South African broadcasting.

Mpulu told TimesLIVE that the winners had submitted their body of work through the South African Voice Over Awards platform.

“We first conducted a vetting and compliance procedure to check eligibility, such as whether they’d been active in the industry for at least two years. Once that was done, all submissions were sent to our panel of judges. Each entry was scored out of 10 based on authenticity, production quality, performance and emotional connection, the most important aspects of any voiceover performance.” he said.

For Mpulu, the event was more than just an awards night, it was a milestone for the creative industry.

“This is only the beginning, we want to grow these awards into something that not only celebrates South African talent but also places our artists on a global stage, for them to finally be seen, recognised and valued.”

TimesLIVE