Assault and sexual misconduct top list of complaints against teachers

The South African Council for Educators (Sace) received 606 complaints of unprofessional conduct by teachers over the past year, with assault and sexual misconduct making up most of the cases.

According to the Sace 2024/2025 annual report, 283 of the cases were assaults — 257 involving pupils and 26 involving colleagues. Another 127 cases involved sexual misconduct, while the remaining 196 were for misconduct such as abuse, non-compliance, and unethical behaviour.

Corporal punishment is still a problem. In the first quarter, the Sace said assault, particularly on pupils, remains the most reported issue, suggesting that corporal punishment is still taking place in schools, despite it being outlawed.

The Western Cape has emerged as a leader in holding educators accountable for their actions, with the most reported cases of teacher misconduct to the Sace.

In terms of legislation that requires provinces to report cases of bad behaviour by teachers, the province is taking a firm stance against misconduct in schools.

Male teachers make up most of those alleged to have breached the code of professional ethics.

The rise in offences against women and children in society has led to the council making concerted efforts to ensure offences targeting these vulnerable groups are prioritised while encouraging male teachers to act or behave professionally

The council engages educators through professional development sessions to raise awareness of the negative consequences associated with breaching the code of professional ethics.

The council requires every complaint to go through a screening process to ensure it falls within the scope of its jurisdiction before an investigation can be initiated.

Sace completed 478 investigations into educator misconduct, consisting of 98 new cases and 380 older cases. These investigations were conducted through phone calls, written correspondence or physical investigations.

A total of 36 educators have been removed from the roll.

Despite the 606 new cases received, Sace finalised 612 cases during the year through investigations and disciplinary hearings. These include current and outstanding cases from previous years.

Sace said it remains committed to upholding ethical standards in the education sector and ensuring that pupils are protected from abuse and misconduct in schools.

