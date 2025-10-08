POLL | Should it be OK for traditionalists to use ‘culture’ to justify discrimination?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Radio personalities Khithide Ngobe and Ngizwe Mchunu dance at a Zuma wedding. Mchunu recently sparked outrage with homophobic comments. Picture. Thuli Dlamini. © Sowetan.

Media personality Ngizwe Mchunu has sparked national outrage after making homophobic remarks on social media, claiming men dating other men are to blame for “social problems” in South Africa.

He singled out TV personality Somizi Mhlongo, saying he should “leave the country with his nation”.

Mchunu’s comments have been widely condemned by activists and the public, with many accusing him of promoting hate under the guise of cultural values.

Tensions escalated at the weekend at Kwa Mai Mai, Johannesburg, where a group of Zulu traditionalists held a demonstration opposing same-sex relationships within the Zulu community.

The protest came after Mchunu’s viral criticism of newlyweds Simon Nhlapo and Crosby Jodwana, a same-sex couple who tied the knot in traditional Zulu attire, a move Mchunu claimed disrespected Zulu customs.

The incident has reignited debate about the intersection of tradition, culture and human rights in modern South Africa.

