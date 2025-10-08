Ramaphosa appoints minister Angie Motshekga as acting president

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed defence and military veterans minister Angie Motshekga as acting president during his and Deputy President Paul Mashatile‘s absence from the country.

The Presidency said the appointment was made in accordance with section 90(1) of the constitution, which provides for the delegation of presidential authority when both the president and the deputy president are unable to fulfil the duties of the office.

“President Ramaphosa is undertaking an official visit to Ireland today, Wednesday October 8, and will thereafter attend the Global Gateway Forum in Brussels, Belgium, on Thursday.”

Mashatile, in his capacity as special envoy to South Sudan, arrived in Juba to hold consultations with various stakeholders on the implementation of the revitalised agreement on the resolution of conflict in South Sudan.

During his two-day working visit, Mashatile is expected to hold primary discussions with President Salva Kiir Mayardit and key signatories to the revitalised agreement, as well as other stakeholders, to find lasting peace, development and stability for the people of South Sudan, the Presidency said.

TimesLIVE