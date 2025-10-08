Security boss tells court how he found body of trainee pilot Inam Tshakeni in sugarcane field

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Reaction Unit members at the farm in Canelands where they discovered the body of Inam Tshakeni in July 2024.

A security company boss described the events leading up to the discovery of the body of trainee fixed-wing pilot Inam Tshakeni dumped in a sugarcane field in July last year.

Reaction Unit of SA head Prem Balram was testifying during the Durban high court trial of Ndabenhle Majola, 37, who is charged with Tshakeni’s murder and rape.

On Wednesday Balram recalled how the 21-year-old had been stripped of her underwear.

“She was lying face-up and appeared to be dead and there was a piece of clothing around her hands,” said Balram.

Tshakeni, originally from the Eastern Cape, was raped before being strangled and dumped on Canefields farm, north of Durban.

She was pregnant with twins.

Her body was found on July 17 2024.

When I shone my light on the body, the noticeable injuries were below her eyes. I stood metres away from the body because I did not want to contaminate the crime scene. I then notified police officers — Prem Balram, Reaction Unit of SA head

Balram said when he arrived at the scene he was met by three people including a farm owner who had telephoned him about the grim discovery.

“When I shone my light on the body the noticeable injuries were below her eyes. I stood metres away from the body because I did not want to contaminate the crime scene. I then notified police officers,” said Balram.

He said he had also taken some pictures of the crime scene which were posted on social media in the hopes of identifying the body.

He said a day later he was approached by Tshakeni’s female relative who had seen the company’s Facebook post.

“This fitted the description of Tshakeni and the outstanding feature was the pink hair,“ said Balram.

Majola, who has pleaded not guilty, worked at a refrigeration installation and repair company.

During cross-examination, his Legal Aid lawyer Patrick Mkhumbuzi asked why there were three people already at the crime scene.

Balram told court although he could not confirm their roles he assumed they were called to the scene to accompany the owner because the area was unsafe.

“The area has a high crime rate. I respond to many house robberies, theft and murders in the area and I am usually the first point of call,” said Balram.

He said the farm stretches from Verulam to King Shaka Airport, which made it difficult to patrol.

A postmortem found the cause of death was blunt-force injuries to the neck and strangulation

In Majola’s defence, Mkhumbuzi read his statement in court.

He said on July 12 2024 after work he went to Mayville where he dropped off some colleagues. He said he made his way to his home in Reservoir Hills but detoured to the Bulawayo tavern to buy a few beers. When he was at the tavern he was approached by Tshakeni. She told him she often saw his bakkie parked in Fulham Road in Reservoir Hills.

The pair spoke for a while but then he decided to leave at which point he offered Tshakeni and her two male friends a lift. The two men sat in the back of his bakkie. He told the pair to avoid touching the work tools. Majola then dropped the men off at Quarry Heights.

Majola then allowed Tshakeni to drive but soon realised she was not a good driver. He suggested they avoid the restrictions of his work vehicle and switch to his personal car, a Golf GTI, which was at his home.

He said he then agreed to drop Tshakeni off at Quarry Heights. Before parting ways she suggested they meet again some time at KwaBulawayo. This was the last time he had seen Tshakeni.

According to the indictment, the state claims that after her friends had been dropped off, Tshakeni, a trainee fixed-wing pilot at Virginia Airport, was raped and killed. The state said Majola bundled the body into his private car, a Golf GTI, and dumped the body in Canelands, north of Durban.

A postmortem found the cause of death was blunt-force injuries to the neck and strangulation.

Another witness, W/O Vivegan Reddy from the forensic science laboratory in Amanzimtoti, confirmed DNA samples taken from rope which was used on Tshakeni was a match to Majola.

The state has lined up at least 20 witnesses, including police, medical and legal experts, cellphone providers and neighbours.

The trial continues on Thursday.

TimesLIVE