Teen, 15, sentenced for raping five-year-old boy

A teenager in the Northern Cape has been ordered to compulsory detention at a youth and childcare centre for five years, followed by a further three years’ imprisonment.

The 15-year-old was convicted in the Kimberley regional court for a rape on December 18 2024 at Longlands near Delportshoop.

A five-year-old boy was raped in the bathroom at his parents’ home, said police spokesperson Sgt Molefi Shemane.

“After the assault, the victim returned home and experienced difficulty sitting. His aunt noticed his discomfort and questioned him. He broke down and revealed what had happened.

“The incident was immediately reported to the police, and the victim was taken to hospital for a medical examination.”

The suspect was arrested on December 20 2024 and processed in accordance with the Child Justice Act.

After his first court appearance on December 23 2024, he was detained at a place of safety for juveniles in Kimberley and later abandoned his right to apply for bail.

Shemane said every child deserves protection, care and dignity, urging the public “to break the silence and report any form of abuse”.

This can be done via SAPS Crime Stop on 08600 10111, the GBVF command centre on 0800 428 428, Childline on 116 and the Human Trafficking Hotline on 0800 222 777

All information is treated confidentially.

