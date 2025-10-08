Teen father arrested after five-month-old son is killed

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The last moments in the life of a five-month-old boy saw him suffer cruel blows to his face and head.

The baby’s mother ran to the police station for help but was unable to save her son, Limpopo police said.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on a charge of murder at Jimmy Jones village in Malamulele on Tuesday, in what police have described as a deeply disturbing act of violence.

Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the child’s mother arrived at the police station on Tuesday morning to report a case of domestic abuse after she was allegedly assaulted by her boyfriend, who is also the father of the baby.

She fled the home, leaving the infant behind.

While giving her statement, the woman told officers the suspect had also been physically assaulting their baby.

Officers immediately accompanied her back to the house but were too late and found the body of the child lying on the floor.

“The baby had sustained visible injuries to the head and face, suggesting he was severely assaulted before succumbing to his injuries,” Ledwaba said.

Police launched a manhunt and arrested the suspect later that night at about 10pm.

Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe condemned the killing, describing it as “a heartbreaking act of violence that no child should ever endure”.

Hadebe praised the detectives for their swift action saying their efforts ensured the suspect was taken into custody within hours.

The 18-year-old is expected to appear in the Malamulele magistrate’s court on Thursday, facing a charge of murder.

TimesLIVE