Two killed in an hour in separate shootings in Chatsworth

Paramedics responded to two shootings in Chatsworth, KZN, on Thursday

Paramedics responded to two fatal shootings in separate incidents within an hour in Chatsworth, south of Durban, on Wednesday.

ALS Paramedics’ Garrith Jamieson said just after 11.30am paramedics responded to a call from Summerfield Road in Bayview, where they found a local barber with multiple gunshot wounds. He showed no signs of life.

“Shortly afterwards, around 12.30pm, Paramedics responded to Fiona Road, about 2km from the first incident, for another shooting. On arrival they found a man in his 40s who had been working in the garden when he was allegedly shot by an unknown gunman.”

Jamieson said the man died from his injuries.

Police are investigating.

