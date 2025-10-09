5,126 sinkholes have been reported in Gauteng

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Residents in Burger Street in Lyttelton, Centurion, had parts of their property swallowed by a sinkhole which developed overnight. File Picture. Thapelo Morebudi

While the problem of sinkholes appears to be more significant in Lyttelton in Tshwane, this may be a drop in the ocean in Gauteng, with the municipality recording only 63 sinkholes around the city.

The reported number across the province is estimated to be 5,126. This is according to West Rand District Municipality mayor Dennis Thabe.

The Gauteng department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) held a round table discussion on the problem with government departments, geologists, urban planners, engineers, community representatives, academia and civil society at Silverstar Casino in Krugersdorp.

This is an initiative by the Gauteng Provincial Disaster Management Centre (PDMC) to address the dolomite and sinkhole challenges in the province.

Some of the prominent figures who attended the discussions include the province’s MEC of Gogta, Jacob Mamabolo, Cogta deputy minister Dickson Masemola and MMCs from various municipalities across the province.

Thabe said the report was an indication of how dire the problem was in the province.

“Every municipality has its own particular number – the important part of the report is that these are the numbers that have been reported. You might end up with some sinkholes not reported.

“The total of the province is about 5,126. In Mogale it is 136, Rand West is 146, and Merafong is 1,413.”

Tshwane MMC for corporate and shared services Kholofelo Morodi said Lyttelton was one of the oldest suburbs in Centurion, and the reason it had three sinkholes in one street was because of underinvestment in infrastructure.

“Part of the reason sinkholes form is because of water leaks and because we underinvested in the infrastructure – some of the water pipes have burst.

“I know for a fact that the pipes in Lyttelton are up to 60 years old, and there was no investment for years.”

Mamabolo told the press conference during the round table that they conducted oversight in Tshwane which prompted them to invite experts to advise how they could best address the problem.

He said they were deeply concerned that when sinkholes formed, they were left open for a long time.

“I think co-ordination of the three spheres of government is where the problem is.”

He said if the province did not include the municipalities it would hinder the process of approaching national departments.

“If Tshwane tries to go through to the national and doesn’t co-ordinate with the province’s disaster management, it hits a big rock and it doesn’t get approved.

“Essentially, the best way forward is Cogta working with the municipalities, approaching the national government in a fully compliant process to make sure there is money and we can rehabilitate,” he said.

