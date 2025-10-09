Call for concrete plan to curb Cape Flats bloodshed

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A grade 1 classroom seen through a bullet hole in the window of a primary school in Manenberg on the Cape Flats. File photo.

Acting police minister Firoz Cachalia and SAPS top brass were urged on Thursday — after a stray bullet killed a child — to urgently provide a clear, funded timeline for implementing a plan to curb bloodshed on the Cape Flats.

The four-year-old boy was struck in the head by the projectile at Moray Court in Hanover Park when suspected gang members opened fire in public on Wednesday. He died overnight in hospital.

Police arrested two 17-year-old suspects who will appear in court on a charge of murder.

Cachalia said a few weeks ago that he was working on a plan to address an upsurge in shootings and violence on the Cape Flats after visiting the province.

“Yet, despite that promise, there is still no publicly released, concrete and resourced plan to address the crisis. Communities continue to live in fear, and gang violence remains unchecked,” DA MP and spokesperson on police Lisa Schickerling said.

Cachalia and Western Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembisile Patekile briefed parliament’s select committee on security and justice on Wednesday about the strategy to combat gangsterism and extortion in the province.

The committee was told rival gangs fighting for control of drug smuggling routes, distribution networks and territory for the purposes of extortion were to blame.

The criminal economy, in Cachalia’s view, was the cause of the violent upheavals.

The situation “requires the urgent attention of the integrated criminal justice cluster because it’s no longer a social problem but a threat to our national security. It should not be used as narrow partisan rhetoric but [viewed as] a matter of significant importance.”

He said tackling the problem would involve crime intelligence and data analysis, multi-agency co-operation between clusters in the criminal justice system, flexible task teams capable of addressing overlapping crime threats, collaborative responses and community partnerships to build trust and support.

The plan was to disrupt criminal networks instead of simply making reactive arrests.

Cachalia said police would submit reports to the committee so their progress could be monitored.

Schickerling also queried why SAPS had not yet released the first quarter crime statistics that were due at the end of August.

“These statistics are vital for understanding where crime is increasing and for targeting police resources effectively. The continued withholding of data only fuels public suspicion and erodes trust at a time when transparency is desperately needed,” she said.

TimesLIVE