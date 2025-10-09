Fort Hare shuts down amid protest mayhem, two students hospitalised

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The University of Fort Hare has shut down after protests left two students hospitalised. File photo.

The University of Fort Hare has suspended all operations after violent student protests that left two campus buildings on fire and two students hospitalised.

Students have been ordered to vacate the Alice campus by 5pm on Thursday as tensions remain high. The instruction was issued by university management in response to the unrest.

The protest erupted over demands for the removal of vice-chancellor Prof Sakhela Buhlungu, who students accuse of ignoring their long-standing grievances and failing to engage them meaningfully.

Political and non-political student organisations expressed “deep concern and collective outrage” over the violence, distancing themselves from those responsible for burning university property.

“We distance ourselves from these acts of criminality, including the burning of key university buildings such as the human resources and administrative offices,” they said. “These actions do not represent the intentions or values of the student organisations nor the wider student body.”

Student leaders claimed the unrest had been “hijacked” by “outside forces or individuals with ulterior motives” seeking to “sabotage legitimate student struggles and destabilise our institution”.

I implore students and stakeholders to refrain from violence, intimidation and property damage. Let us protect the University of Fort Hare’s proud legacy through dialogue, discipline and collective responsibility — Buti Manamela, minister of higher education and training

They also accused private security companies and the SAPS of using excessive force. “Live ammunition has been used on unarmed students, resulting in serious wounds and the hospitalisation of at least two students.”

The two wounded students remain in hospital after clashes between protesters and law enforcement on Wednesday.

Student organisations blamed the university’s leadership for the escalating tensions, saying “the silence and inaction of the university leadership” had only made matters worse. They accused the vice-chancellor of showing “a complete disregard for the students’ voice and concerns” and called for his resignation.

They also raised concerns about “ongoing corruption investigations linked to the vice-chancellor’s office”, alleging that “there are active SIU files investigating alleged fraud and corruption involving senior university officials”.

The students have called for:

the withdrawal of armed security and police from campus;

an independent investigation into the torching of buildings;

the reinstatement of a functioning student representative council through transparent elections; and

the resignation of the vice-chancellor.

Higher education and training minister Buti Manamela described the escalating unrest as “deeply concerning” and urged all parties to de-escalate tensions.

“I have had a discussion with student representatives and implored them to de-escalate the situation and ensure protest action is peaceful and provide leadership that protects lives and university property,” he said.

He confirmed that “a ministerial and departmental team led by Prof Ahmed Bawa is on the ground engaging management, student leaders, unions and the institutional forums to help stabilise the situation and facilitate dialogue”.

Manamela said he had asked the university council for a detailed de-escalation plan and welcomed the intervention of Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane, who has deployed respected community and church leaders to assist in calming tensions.

“I implore students and stakeholders to refrain from violence, intimidation and property damage. Let us protect the University of Fort Hare’s proud legacy through dialogue, discipline and collective responsibility.”

Despite being ordered to leave campus, student organisations reaffirmed their commitment to peaceful protest, saying they “reject all forms of violence and destruction” and continue to call for “accountability, transparency and justice at the University of Fort Hare”.

The statement was jointly released by the ANCYL, COPESM, EFFYC, Pasma, Sasco, SCO, YBMM and YCLSA.

TimesLIVE