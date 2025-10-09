Home Affairs extends Zimbabwean Exemption Permits validity to May 2027

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

According to the directive, the extension remains pending the outcome of ongoing consultations conducted by the Immigration Advisory Board (IAB).

The department of home affairs has issued a directive extending the validity of the Zimbabwean Exemption Permits (ZEPs) until May 28 2027.

This is to ensure continued protection for permit holders amid ongoing discussions on their long-term status.

In line with minister Leon Schreiber’s directive, current ZEPs will remain valid for an additional 18 months beyond their original expiry date of November 28 this year.

The extension remains pending the outcome of ongoing consultations conducted by the Immigration Advisory Board (IAB), which was appointed in April.

Schreiber said the IAB had held several meetings on both the immediate future and long-term solutions for ZEP permit holders.

“It is essential that critical stakeholders participate in the consultation process to ensure a comprehensive and sustainable resolution.” he said.

Pending the conclusion of consultations, Schreiber has directed that no holder of the exemption may be arrested, ordered to depart or be detained for purposes of deportation or deported.

Holders of an exemption certificate may be allowed to enter or depart from South Africa provided they meet all other entry and exit requirements — except for the requirement of having a valid visa endorsed in their passport, he said.

ActionSA has rejected the decision. It said this extension represented yet another act of indecision and weakness by a government that continued to avoid confronting South Africa’s immigration crisis head-on.

“Our nation does not need endless extensions. We need decisive leadership, firm timelines, and an unwavering commitment to the rule of law.”

TimesLIVE