‘I am under siege,’ says Sibiya as his gadgets are seized

Armed police officers from the national intervention unit at the Centurion home of suspended deputy national police commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya.

Suspended deputy national police commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya believes the search and seizure at his home on Thursday is an attempt to put him under pressure as he prepares to appear at the Madlanga Commission and parliamentary ad hoc committee.

“This search today is meant to disrupt me. I am not listening to what the (national police) commissioner (Gen Fannie Masemola at the ad hoc committee) is saying the whole day. I am not there to take notes, I am not concentrating,” Sibiya said.

He said he has been served with a notice to appear before a police disciplinary hearing. He was also preparing documentation for his appearance at the ad hoc committee and the Madlanga Commission.

“As you can see, the whole exercise is meant to confuse me, to keep me under pressure,” he said.

Sibiya confirmed outside his high-walled Centurion home that the armed police, who he said were from KwaZulu-Natal, had seized his laptop and about four cellphones.

This is in relation to investigations of money laundering and corruption, among others.

Sibiya said the officials arrived when he was not there and conducted the search in the presence of his ill mother and his children who had to be confined to a room.

He described the ordeal as traumatic, though the officials were professional.

“I wish my colleagues could think at least for my children and family. They haven’t done anything wrong for them to be traumatised like this. I know they want to push me out, I will never resign ― they must fire me,” Sibiya said.

Sibiya also alleged there was surveillance on him and that his life was in danger.

I will never resign. — Sibiya

“I have been under surveillance ― remember we are under siege here, helicopters, it’s surveillance left, right and centre ― this is abuse of power. My life is in danger and that of my family.”

He alleged there were cars with false registration numbers and his place of residence was being exposed.

“Now the gadgets have been taken as well when I was preparing to participate.

“Now in my case, I am under pressure, I am under siege. I am called a criminal in front of all South Africans, I am called stupid,” he said.

Sibiya said though the seizure of his gadgets might interfere with his preparations, he is waiting for his turn to tell his side of the story.

“I am waiting to have my day at the Madlanga Commission. Ultimately I will be charged, I expect to be pushed out, that is what this whole thing is about.

“I can also see the anger in Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, the vengeance. When he speaks I think that he’s past me, but every five seconds he would go back to me again,” he said.

Mkhwanazi has implicated Sibiya in the commission of inquiry.

Sibiya’s lawyer Ian Levitt said the legality of the search and seizure would be determined by the court in due course.

“I do think when six cars full of heavily armed masked gunmen with automatic rifles come to your house with children and old ladies, they might think that it was some sort of army behind this gate, but this has been going on for quite some time,” he said.

He said they will fully investigate and interrogate what has taken place.

“We want the affidavit that gave rise to the search and seizure - that hasn’t been given to us. They gave us a search and seizure warrant which is about five pages,” he said.

