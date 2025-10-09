Laptop, cellphones seized in raid at deputy police commissioner Shadrack Sibiya’s house

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Armed police officers, including from the national intervention unit, were at the Centurion home of suspended deputy national police commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya.

Suspended deputy national police commissioner for crime detection Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya has confirmed there was a search and seizure operation at his house in Centurion on Thursday.

Speaking outside his home on Thursday afternoon after the armed police officers, including from the National Intervention Unit, had left, Sibiya said they had seized his electronic devices.

He also confirmed members of the KwaZulu-Natal division conducted the operation.

While Sibiya said the operation was conducted in a professional manner, his children, who were present, had been confined to a room while his sickly mother was also present.

He described the process as “traumatic”.

The confiscation of his electronic devices will affect his preparation for the Madlanga commission and parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system. He is expected to appear on Monday.

“This search today [Thursday] is meant to disrupt me. I am not listening to what the commissioner [Gen Fannie Masemola] is saying [in the ad hoc committee] the whole day.

“I have been served with a notice to appear before a disciplinary hearing. I am also preparing documentation for the Madlanga [commission of inquiry]; as you can see, the exercise is meant to confuse me, to keep me under pressure. I am under siege here, and my life and that of my family are in danger,” he said.

