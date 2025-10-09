Lesufi distances himself from prayer day for Tembisa Hospital after backlash

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The office of Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi issued a statement clarifying that the poster was misleading and that Lesufi had no involvement in the event. (Photo by Gallo Images/Papi Morake)

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi has distanced himself from a prayer day event that was set to take place at Tembisa Hospital.

In a video posted on social media, Lesufi said he was unaware of the event and ordered its immediate cancellation when he saw the promotional poster circulating online.

“I was only alerted by my office when they saw the poster and I immediately called the MEC (of health, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko) to say I’m seeing this, I’m not aware and I see my face is there but the sensitivity and the timing I don’t think is correct, so please don’t proceed with the event,” said Lesufi.

The poster, which went viral on social media, advertised a prayer day for Tembisa Hospital scheduled for October 9 and featured Lesufi’s image alongside the logos of government and community organisations.

Lesufi’s office issued a statement saying the poster was misleading and that Lesufi had no involvement in the event. It said the picture of Lesufi implied his endorsement and attendance.

”As soon as the premier became aware of it, he advised the organisers to withdraw the poster and cancel the event. The event therefore is no longer happening,” the statement said.

Lesufi said he appreciated that officials understood the public sensitivity surrounding the hospital which is under scrutiny following a damning Special Investigating Unit (SIU) report.

The premier’s office said Lesufi remains focused on restoring governance and accountability at the hospital.

“Premier Lesufi’s focus remains unequivocally on the urgent work of restoring good governance and public trust in Tembisa Hospital. This includes ensuring that swift and decisive action is taken against all officials implicated in the SIU’s interim report,” his office said.

The controversy follows public outrage after the poster’s circulation, with many South Africans criticising what they called an insensitive attempt to “pray away” corruption.

On X, user Mathome Samuel Sefoka said: “Religion or should I say Christianity, it doesn’t assist us with any accountability. Just imagine churches meeting with the crooks and praying together instead of arrests and attaching properties.”

Another user, Bongani Nkuna, wrote: “Our people want to pray instead of demanding arrests.”

The DA also condemned the initiative calling it a “new low” for the ANC government.

“Lesufi’s Tembisa Hospital stunt – a new low, even for the ANC,” the DA said in a statement. “R2bn was stolen from a hospital meant to heal the sick — money that should have saved lives and paid for medicines.

The DA said instead, “whistleblower Babita Deokoran was murdered for exposing the truth”.

“And now, instead of justice, Lesufi’s government held a prayer day for the hospital they allowed to be looted. How can you pray for victims of your own corruption?” said the DA.

Last week, the SIU revealed that more than R2bn of taxpayers’ money was looted from Tembisa Hospital between 2018 and 2022 through corrupt tender syndicates involving Gauteng health officials and service providers.

