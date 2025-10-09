Lesufi pushes for cashless taxi payments to curb crime in Gauteng

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

There are mixed reactions as Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi revives a plan for cashless taxi payments in the province.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has reignited debate after reannouncing plans to make the province’s taxi industry fully cashless through smartphone, card and prepaid payments, a move aimed at modernising public transport and reducing crime.

“Imagine paying a Gauteng taxi with your phone, Sassa card, credit card, debit card or a prepaid temporary card. Imagine no more. We are migrating our taxi industry to a cashless environment to eliminate cash that leads to ATM bombings, cash-in-transit heists and business robberies,” said Lesufi in a social media post.

The initiative was first mooted two years ago.

In October 2023, Lesufi announced plans to transition Gauteng’s public transport sector including taxis to a fully cashless system by January 2026.

He reiterated the goal in April 2024 noting that a new payment system called SAPay would make it possible.

As we modernise the Gauteng Taxi Industry. No cash No robberies and we jointly make Gauteng safer. Towards a cashless Gauteng pic.twitter.com/F7iOOFZYuX — Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) October 7, 2025

Passengers will be able to activate their SAPay wallet by visiting the SAPay website or scanning a logo sticker displayed in minibus taxis.

The system can also be accessed through the SAPay app which is available on the Google Play Store.

To register, passengers must provide their name and phone number to set up a digital wallet which is a once-off process after which the system is ready for use.

“You can scan the QR code with your phone camera or tap the saver if you have NFC on your phone. QR codes are like barcodes that your phone camera can read. NFCs are near-field communications, and it’s a popular feature on smartphones that you can use to pay,” said SAPay.

Once registered, passengers can select their destination and top up their wallet using a Sassa card, debit or credit card or bank transfer.

SAPay also offers features aimed at parents.

“This is also good for parents who want to create their own account at home or via computer. It gives them the opportunity to control their children’s travel expenditure. And if you don’t have a smartphone, don’t worry,” said SAPay.

Those without smartphones can purchase a prepaid SAPay card which is available at participating retailers or directly from taxi drivers for R100.

The card can be used until the credit runs out and reloaded when needed. If a phone or card is lost, funds and account details can be transferred to a new device.

The system also offers several benefits including a 30-day life insurance policy, discounts from partnered brands and safety features that allow passengers to report unsafe vehicles or incidents.

“SAPay is raising the bar for safety in the minibus taxi industry. It is more than just a payment system. SAPay gives passengers, drivers and owners a range of benefits, and significantly improves safety and efficiency across the industry,” the company said.

“SAPay is a joint venture with the National Taxi Alliance and has a charter to improve the lives of our passengers, drivers, owners and the broader community. We have partnered with major brands to bring multiple benefits to you.”

While some commuters praised the idea as a step toward modernisation, others expressed scepticism over its practicality and sustainability.

On X Godfrey Maphanga wrote: “Why don’t you speak about the safety of competing with the taxi industry and the safety of passengers? Lives are being lost every day at the hands of the taxi people.”

Another person on X, Clifford Sihlezana, questioned the accessibility of the system saying: “Why must I go to a retail store to top up? I assume I’ll also have to buy a card? Why can’t I just tap a card machine using my bank card?”

Another user, Mahlare Moradu, criticised the government’s repeated attempts to formalise the informal taxi sector.

“These initiatives are old and failed many times, Premier. Banks and government wasting resources in attempts to formalise a sector that doesn’t want to be formalised shows many cracks in this country. All the best with this one — the informal market knows no structures,” said Moradu

Despite the scepticism Lesufi remains adamant that digitising payments will reduce crime, improve transparency and bring Gauteng’s public transport into a new digital era as more people on social media questioned if this initiative will work.

TimesLIVE