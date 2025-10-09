Police arrive at suspended top cop Shadrack Sibiya’s home

Armed police officers, including from the national intervention unit, are at the Centurion home of suspended deputy national police commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya.
National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe did not provide any details, saying only: “There are investigations that are ongoing as publicised and mentioned at the ad hoc committee [in parliament] and the Madlanga commission.
“As SAPS, we are not aware of any person who has been arrested so far — and that includes Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya.”
This is a developing story
