South Africa

Police arrive at suspended top cop Shadrack Sibiya’s home

TimesLIVE Staff

Armed police officers are at the Centurion home of Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya, the suspended deputy national police commissioner, (Thulani Mbele)

Armed police officers, including from the national intervention unit, are at the Centurion home of suspended deputy national police commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya.

National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe did not provide any details, saying only: “There are investigations that are ongoing as publicised and mentioned at the ad hoc committee [in parliament] and the Madlanga commission.

“As SAPS, we are not aware of any person who has been arrested so far — and that includes Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya.”

This is a developing story

