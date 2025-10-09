POLL | Do you agree with making taxi payments in Gauteng fully cashless to help reduce crime?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi has reignited public debate after re-announcing plans to make the province’s taxi industry fully cashless through smartphone, card and prepaid payments

In a post on social media Lesufi said the move is aimed at modernising public transport and reducing crime. The initiative, first proposed two years ago, forms part of Lesufi’s broader vision to digitise Gauteng’s public transport system.

He reiterated this goal in April 2024, introducing SAPay, a digital payment platform designed to make the shift possible.

While some residents have praised the idea as a step towards safer, more efficient commuting, others have criticised it as impractical, arguing that many passengers don’t have smartphones or bank cards.

Critics also questioned the government’s priorities, suggesting Johannesburg faces more urgent issues that need fixing.

