WATCH LIVE | Senzo Mchunu’s chief of staff set to respond to Mkhwanazi

Suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu’s chief of staff Cedrick Nkabinde wants to make a public statement on Thursday afternoon.

This is “to share important information on the latest developments with regards to the allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi”.

Testifying on Tuesday before parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system, Mkhwanazi said Nkabinde’s appointment as chief of staff was a drastic move from a junior to a top position.

Nkabinde is a former member of the SAPS. He left the service as a junior member and was recruited by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid). He left Ipid and was unemployed for a long time.

Mkhwanazi said Nkabinde told him he met Mchunu when he was working in criminal investigations at Ipid, where Mchunu was possibly implicated in the case.

“I didn’t believe much of what he told me, but he mentioned there was the death of someone in KwaZulu-Natal, and the minister at the time was accused of interfering with the destruction of evidence when he was premier. As for why they never arrested him, I don’t have the details. That’s what brought them together and how the relationship came about,” Mkhwanazi said.

Mchunu has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and says he is willing to testify before any inquiry into the allegations against him.

