Trial of 4 accused in 2022 murder, robbery of Durban guest house owner starts in high court

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Jacqueline Needham was robbed and killed at her guest house in Glenwood, Durban, in August 2022. Four men go on trial in the Durban high court from Thursday

The family of slain Glenwood guest house owner Jacqueline Needham hopes justice will be served at the trial of the four men linked to her August 10 2022 murder.

Needham, 69, was robbed and murdered at her guest house. Her body was found by employees in a vacant room, wrapped in a sheet.

Needham’s brother Oscar Swanland said they are still devastated by her death. “I am still haunted after seeing my sister’s bludgeoned body which was beyond recognition. It was horrific,” he said.

The trial, which starts on Thursday, has been set down until November 7 and will be prosecuted by advocate Thabani Buthelezi.

Swanland said he would have preferred the suspects to face the death penalty if convicted but would be happy to see them receive the maximum prison sentence.

“There has to be consequences for their actions.”

He said his sister had lived in the house which was their family home for more than 29 years. Her death came days after she had signed a sale agreement for the Shuter Road property.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Capt Carmen Rhynes said two suspects were arrested days after her death by eThekwini’s district detective trio task and trio tracing teams.

“The first arrest was a 25-year-old suspect in Cato Manor. The suspect was interviewed and eventually admitted to his part in the planning and commission of the murder and robbery.

“Further information was followed up that evening. A second suspect, aged 30, was traced and arrested in the same area. Clothes worn by the suspect and used when drawing money with the deceased’s bank card from an ATM and captured on CCTV footage was seized from the suspect’s home,” she said.

Police seized the second suspect’s phone and found the number he was using was allegedly the same number used at the time of the incident.

The third suspect was arrested a short time later and the fourth man in 2024.

TimesLIVE