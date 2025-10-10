Psira suspends eight officials over registration of ‘Cat’ Matlala’s security company

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The future of controversial businessman Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala's security company is hanging in the balance.

The private security regulator has placed eight staff members on precautionary suspension after findings of serious irregularities in the registration processes of tender tycoon Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala’s company, Cat Protection and Security.

Bonang Kleinbooi, spokesperson for the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (Psira), said a preliminary investigation revealed improper conduct, procedural lapses and systemic weaknesses in internal control mechanisms, including failures in document verification, oversight and ethical compliance.

Kleinbooi said in light of the findings, Psira has initiated operational measures including a legal review of the registrations of Cat Protection and Security and its director, Matlala.

Matlala is in custody for the alleged attempted murder of former Muvhango actress and girlfriend Tebogo Thobejane, who reportedly fled the country in fear of her life after the attack. At the time, Thobejane was travelling with a friend when their car was sprayed with bullets.

Police later said an AK-47 and two pistols allegedly found in the possession of Michael Tau, Musa Kekana and Tiego Floyd Mabusela in April 2024 have been linked to at least 18 crime scenes, including the murder of musician and nightclub owner Oupa “DJ Sumbody” Sefoka and his two bodyguards.

During the Madlanga commission of inquiry, which is probing allegations of criminality and political interference in the criminal justice system, it was revealed Matlala is allegedly a member of a drug cartel called the “Big Five”.

On Thursday, Psira said other steps against members would include appointing an independent forensic firm to conduct a full investigation into the registration of the implicated company and individuals.

In addition, a central verification unit will be established to oversee all training records, qualifications and criminal background checks before any approval.

There would be an immediate commissioning of a special investigation and inquiry team comprising profiling, vetting, auditing, forensic, legal and governance specialists.

Kleinbooi said the team will focus on registered individuals with pending criminal cases, with the aim of reviewing their registrations in terms of the Psira Act.

They will also focus on the development of an integrated registration management system which will link Psira, police and the departments of justice, home affairs and correctional services for real-time verification of applicants’ information.

There will also be strengthening of the whistle-blower and anti-fraud framework, encouraging internal and external reporting of corruption, fraud and irregularities and review of the code of conduct for staff members, aligning disciplinary consequences to acts of omission, negligence or collusion in breach of the Psira Act. — Psira spokesperson Bonang Kleinbooi

There will also be an immediate legal review of all approved registrations of individuals with criminal records, Kleinbooi said.

Psira CEO Manabela Chauke said the authority remained committed to transparency, accountability and the restoration of public trust.

Acting police minister Firoz Cachalia supported the suspension of the Psira officials, saying such conduct undermined the authority’s statutory mandate to ensure only fit and proper people were permitted to operate in the industry.

He said: “The private security industry plays a vital role in public safety and national security. Any lapse in integrity within its regulation endangers the trust of the people and the credibility of the state. The steps we are taking will ensure Psira operates with integrity, transparency and professionalism.”

