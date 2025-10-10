Reprimand for ex-DJ Ngizwe Mchunu from SA Human Rights Commission

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Former Ukhozi FM DJ Ngizwe Mchunu and president of Amabhinca Nation has been instructed to retract his comments about the use of Zulu royal traditional regalia by the LGBTQI+ communities.

Should he fail to do so, he may be hauled before the Equality Court.

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) announced this on completion of its assessment of complaints of alleged harassment and hate speech by Mchunu.

His comments are prima facie violations of the provisions of the Promotion of Equality and Prevention of Unfair Discrimination Act, the SAHRC said.

The commission has sent a letter to Mchunu to demand he:

immediately ceases from publishing, distributing or promoting further content that incites violence, constitutes hate speech or amounts to discrimination against LGBTI+ people on any platform;

removes all offending content from his social media platforms and associated channels within 24-hours of receipt of the letter; and

issues a public retraction and apology, acknowledging the harm caused and commits to refrain from such conduct in future within 24-hours of receipt of the letter.

The commission said it will “determine the best way forward which may include instituting proceedings in the Equality Court”.

TimesLIVE