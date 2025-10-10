Schools urged to help youth access help for their mental health

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Schools are the first and sometimes only place where young people can get the help they need and can play an important role in helping teenagers with their mental health.

Elzanné Hlekani, director of campus wellness at Centennial Schools, said the youth are facing a deepening mental health crisis. She cited a 2023 Unicef poll that found 60% of South African youth said they needed mental health support, but only two-thirds managed to seek help. Most who didn’t said they didn’t know where to turn.

A 2024 Sapien Lab Mental State of the World Report revealed one-third of South Africans suffer from a mental health condition but most do not seek help. Teen mental health issues are escalating, the report said, fuelled by economic hardship, social instability and lack of access to services.

Hlekani said this is why schools need to be part of the solution.

“Schools are a microcosm of society,” she said. “They are where children learn, fail and grow. When we support their mental health, we give them the foundation to do well not only in school, but also in life.”

Hlekani said on World Mental Health Day, marked annually on October 10, it’s important to remember access means having professionals available and is about awareness, safety and trust.

“Access means knowing where to go before things get worse. It’s not only about helping students in crisis. It’s about making sure they have someone to guide them before challenges escalate,” she said.

“Mental health support is not an extra, it’s part of the education we provide. You can’t expect strong academic results if a pupil is struggling mentally. Concentration, problem-solving and motivation are all affected.”

She said Centennial Schools works with mental health professionals, trains teachers to spot early signs of distress and has partnered with developers of the “It’sOk” app which allows students to discreetly flag concerns and connect with help.

Jessie-Anne Bird, supervising educational psychologist and team leader at the Neurodiversity Centre in KwaZulu-Natal, said poor mental health directly affects how pupils learn.

“When a pupil is overwhelmed, the brain goes into survival mode,” Bird said. “Instead of focusing on lessons, their energy goes into managing distress. You can’t learn when your brain is struggling trying to cope.”

Bird said when learning difficulties or neurodevelopmental differences are unrecognised, pupils often become anxious, frustrated or withdrawn. “What starts as a learning challenge can quickly become a mental health issue if it’s not picked up early.”

Bird believes stigma, cost and lack of access to skilled professionals are limiting factors for young people who need help. “Many pupils and parents worry about being judged. Schools can help by making mental health conversations normal, just like talking about physical health.”

Bird said schools should try to act before a crisis hits by:

doing regular emotional check-ins,

training teachers to recognise warning signs; and

building wellbeing into the school culture all year round.

“It shouldn’t only be about a mental health week. Small things such as flexible deadlines, calm spaces and kind teachers make a big difference.”

Hlekani and Bird agreed the pressures of social media, academic demands and family stress are taking a toll on young people’s confidence and resilience. They said schools can help by creating spaces where pupils feel seen, supported and safe to be themselves.

“Honest discourse about emotions, stress and identity should be part of daily school culture,” Bird said.

Hlekani added: “Mental health isn’t something we deal with on the side. It’s central to who we are and how we learn. Schools are on the frontline and that means we all have a role to play.”

